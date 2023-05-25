After nearly 100 years, library received a book which was checked out in 1927

Occasionally, we may borrow a book from the library and forget to return it. However, there was an extraordinary case where a person returned a book after an astonishing 96 years! The St. Helena Public Library, located in the United States, recently shared this remarkable story on its Instagram page, accompanied by several captivating pictures of the long-overdue book. A picture of the book returned to the library 96 years overdue. (Instagram/@sthelenapubliclibrary)

"How amazing is this! 96 years ago someone checked this book out from our library. It just goes to show, it's never too late to return your library book," wrote St. Helena Public Library on Instagram. The book which was returned is called A History of the United States by Benson Lossing. The person borrowed the book on February 21, 1927, and returned it in 2023.

Chris Kreiden, the director of the Saint Helena library, said to KSBW news, "One of my staff members brought it, they came up and said, 'Oh, somebody had returned that book,' and they thought it was really cool. It was a really old book, and we didn't realize quite how old it was." She further told KSBW news, "All of us are just, you know, wondering where the book could have been for so long, you know, from being checked out in 1927. And actually, none of us have seen a library book that was checked out in 1892 or anything else. And to have it be from this library from that far back is really incredible."

An individual wrote, "This is amazing. I know the book wasn't returned in the best shape, but it was RETURNED and that's something in this day and age!" A second added, "No wonder he didn't return it. At 5 cents a day late fee in 1927. That is the equivalent of over a dollar a day late fee in today's money." A third shared, "Fantastic."