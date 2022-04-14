After Kacha Badam, this lemonade seller's Thand Paa song is going viral. Watch

If you are familiar with social media and especially Instagram, you must have heard the Kacha Badam song and know what kind of a stir it caused all over social media. And this time, a similar video has caused waves all over the Internet and become quite viral. The video shows a man who is selling lemonade singing a jingle that he has made up for his business.

The energy in this video is immaculate and the positive vibes that it brings to its viewers has made the video such a huge hit. Throughout the song, he can be heard singing in Punjabi, a song that is quite hilarious. He says that if you drink the lemonade that he makes, then you will keep asking for more and it will cool you down - Thand Paa.

The lemonade seller’s antics and funny way of describing the lemonade he makes, has been grabbing eyeballs all over. We won't give away much since we are pretty sure that this video will have a similar effect on you as well. You might even keep laughing out loud and praising his work ethic at the same time.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram a little more than five days ago. An Instagram user wrote, “Wow, I love your confidence sir.” Many others took to the comments section in order to praise his talent and his hard work that he puts in, in order to sell more of his lemonade. It has also received more than 16.7 million views on it so far.

What are your thoughts on this video? Are you also addicted to this viral tune?

