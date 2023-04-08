After Myanmar’s Bhindi Noodles, Delhi’s Bhindi Samosa baffles people

Do you regularly use social media? Then chances are you may have seen the viral video showing the dish Bhindi Noodles from Myanmar. The video expectedly created a chatter among people and now another dish made using the same vegetable has left people baffled. The video shows a street vendor at Delhi’s Chandni Chowk selling Bhindi Samosa.

The image shows a street vendor at Delhi’s Chandni Chowk selling Bhindi Samosa.(Facebook/@Food lover)

The video is posted on Facebook by a food blogging page. “Chandni chowk ka Famous Bhindi Wala Samosa in Delhi,” they wrote as they posted the video. The clip opens to show the street food vendor garnishing the dish called Bindi Samosa. The rest of the video also shows the other items the man sells at his stall.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared last month. Since being posted, the clip has been viewed over 1.1 million times. Alongside, the video has accumulated several comments. People expressed their apprehensions over trying the samosa made using okra.

Here’s how Facebook users reacted:

“Nahi nahi yeh kaise ho sakta hai? [No, no how could that happen],” wrote a Facebook user. “Kuch bhi khana banta he [They will cook just about anything],” posted another. “Lauki ka bhi samosa banayo bhai [Make samosa using bottle gourd too],” joked another. What are your thoughts on the video? Would you like to try this samosa dish made using bhindi?

