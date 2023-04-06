Aamras, butter and cheese dosa horrifies the Internet. Watch

Summer season is here, and you know what that means? It's the time when markets will be lined up with mangoes! Mangoes are a favourite fruit of many people. Several people love this fruit's sweet and juicy taste and may even make various recipes from it. One such popular recipe is aamras. Aamras is generally eaten in a plain form or with roti and rice, but have you ever heard of an aamras dosa? Recently, a street vendor was seen making this combination, and needless to say, netizens are having a hard time digesting it. Dosa made with aamras, butter and cheese horrifies internet.(Instagram/@MayurSurti)

In a video shared by Instagram user Mayur Surti, you can see the making of this dish. The video begins to show a man dropping some dosa batter on a hot tawa. Then he adds some butter and aamras together on it. Later, he garnishes it with cheese and coriander and serves it with an extra bowl of aamras.

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 5,000 times and has several comments as well.

An individual posted, "Time time to leave this planet." Another added, "Aakhir kyuuunnn???? (Just why?)" A third wrote, "Like seriously, mango and cheese and butter... at least let a fruit remain a fruit ...like MY GOD." "Please close it as soon as possible," expressed a fourth.