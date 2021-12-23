Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Ahmedabad juice bar lets customers cycle to blend fruits into juices. Watch how
trending

Ahmedabad juice bar lets customers cycle to blend fruits into juices. Watch how

This video posted on Instagram by Ahmedabad's Greenobar, shows how customers can simply cycle to prepare their own juices in the blender attached to it. 
A man cycling with a smile as he makes his own juice in the blender attached to the cycle at Greenobar, Ahmedabad. (instagram/@thegreenobar)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 07:15 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

A juice bar in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, prides itself on being a “juice bar with zero wastage and complete focus on sustainability.” It is called Greenobar and it lets customers make their own juices but in a slightly different way than what you might've expected.

This video that they have posted on Instagram, opens to show a man cycling with all his might with a blender attached to the front of the cycle. As he starts cycling faster, the blender operates at a greater speed and juices the pieces of watermelon that were inside it.

“Someone with full energy and one who has a big role to play in where we stand,” reads the caption to this post. They also tagged the person on the cycle, Mohit Keswani, for “visiting & making this watermelon juice with that killer smile.”

Watch it here:

RELATED STORIES

Since being posted on Instagram on December 6, this video has already garnered 10 million views and several comments from fitness freaks and admirers of how lovely this idea is.

Many people took to the comments section to laud this idea. “Nice concept,” reads a comment. Several Instagram users commented with heart-eyed emojis. “Ek saath do faayde,” commented another, which means that cycling helps you stay in shape and the juice that you create in the process is also healthy.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
drink instagram ahmedabad
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron alert
Ludhiana Blast
Christmas 2021
Online payment rules
PM Modi in Varanasi
PM Modi Covid 19 Meeting
National Farmers Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP