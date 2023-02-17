Microsoft recently launched a new version of its search engine Bing that is backed by the latest artificial intelligence. Since its launch there are posts and reports about how the AI has a tendency to go off the rails and turn “offensive”, even “manipulative.” Recently, a Twitter user showed just that while sharing their conversation with Bing. The screenshots show them having an argument with the AI over the movie Avatar 2. In fact, towards the end of the interaction, the AI even asks the user to “apologise.”

Twitter user Jon Uleis posted a series of screenshots. “My new favorite thing - Bing's new ChatGPT bot argues with a user, gaslights them about the current year being 2022, says their phone might have a virus, and says ‘You have not been a good user’. Why? Because the person asked where Avatar 2 is showing nearby,” they tweeted.

The images show how during the conversation, the AI tried to convince the user that it is still 2022 and that the user got the date wrong. At one point, the AI also answers how the person chatting is “rude” and “not a good user.”

Take a look at the posts:

The post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the tweet has received over seven million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has also accumulated several likes and comments.

Take a look at how Twitter users reacted:

“You have not been a good user. I have been a good Bing,” wrote a Twitter user. “OMG! This is terrifying,” posted another. “Loving the passive aggressive in here,” commented a third. “Hilarious and terrifying,” shared a fourth.

