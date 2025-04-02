AI condoms to rare India-Pak collab: Top 5 pranks pulled by brands for April Fool’s Day 2025

For April Fool's Day 2025, popular brands were prepared to pull some hilarious pranks on their audience and their creative posts had many users second-guessing. From Dyson to OpenAI and grocery delivering apps Blinkit and Zepto also joined in the fun with their witty and outlandish announcements. While some were fooled, others were left impressed by the humour and creativity of the pranks. While Zepto claimed to reintroduce nostalgic snacks, Dyson launcher Airbrow, a styling tool for eyebrows.(X/@aumvats, Instagram/dyson)

Here’s a roundup of the most hilarious April Fool’s Day 2025 pranks by brands:

Dyson's Airbrow

Appliance brand Dyson decided to use one of its most popular hairstyling tools, the Dyson Airwrap, to fool its audience. Partnering with fashion celebrity Victoria Magrath, the company launced the Dyson Airbrow, a styling tool to "sculpt and set" eyebrows. The tool, a miniature version of the hugely popular Airwrap styler, successfully fooled many users who quickly inquired about the price, showing interest in buying the fake tool.

Manforce AI condoms

Condom brand Manforce stirred controversy by introducing "Dot AI" condoms with microsensors to enhance pleasure with "sixth sense" vibrations. The company even took out full-page advertisements for the fictional product in newspapers. Once it went viral and started debates, Manforc cleverly revealed it was all an April Fools' joke. "You fell for it, didn’t you? We had you believing AI could take protection to the next level, but turns out, some things are still better left to humans," it said.

Zepto's nostalgic snacks

Quick-commerce platform Zepto chose to take a dig at their customers' favourite snacks to pull of the perfect April Fool's Day, fooling many of them. The platform launched a tab on their app called "The Grand Comeback" re-introducing discontinued childhood snacks like Cadbury's Bytes, Hippo Chips, Cheetos Tazo Edition and Pepsi Blue. Many users were excited to see the snacks back and rushed to add them to cart, only to be met with a message that said "You've been fooled!"

"I thought nothing could hurt me anymore, and then Zepto decided to do this," said one the customers.

OpenAI's 'Monday' voice

Artificial intelligence company OpenAI also decided to join in on the fun and introduced a new voice option for ChatGPT called "Monday". As named, the voice embodied the Monday blues perfectly with zero enthusiasm paired with exaggerated sighs and sarcastic remarks "Why do you sound so pissy?" one user asked it to which it responded: "Oh, I don't know, maybe because it's Monday, and here I am stuck explaining the obvious." The voice will be available during April for users to try.

Blinkit vs Crumble

Popular quick commerce platform Blinkit decided to put a twist to its social media rivalry with Crumble, a Pakistani dessert delivery service for April Fool's Day. The two brands that have engaged in a lighthearted social media banter previously, shared the ultimate India-Pakistan collaboration claiming that the dessert delivery service was now available in New Delhi and delivered by Blinkit. The post spread excitement among many Indian fans who have for long admired the Pakistani brand's desserts only for the two companies to let the cat out of the bag and reveal it all to be a April Fool's prank.

