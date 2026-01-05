AIIMS doctor dismisses Deepinder Goyal’s Temple device as ‘fancy toy for billionaires’

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal was seen wearing his ‘Temple’ device in a recent podcast appearance, reigniting the conversation around his brain flow experiment. However, a doctor from AIIMS Delhi has dismissed the device as a “fancy toy” for billionaires who can afford to waste money. Deepinder Goyal was seen wearing the temple device on Raj Shamani's podcast.

What is the Temple device?

In November 2025, Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato, shared what he called the “Gravity Aging Hypothesis.” In this idea, he suggested that gravity might slowly reduce blood flow to the brain over a lifetime, and that reduced brain blood flow could contribute to ageing. (Also read: Deepinder Goyal links ageing to gravity, internet says ‘hanging upside down’ might be the fix)

Around the same time as his hypothesis post, photos circulated showing Goyal wearing a small golden gadget stuck near his right temple.

Goyal confirmed that the device he had been wearing is an experimental tool designed to measure brain blood flow accurately. He said he had been using it himself for about a year as part of his research.

The following month, in December 2025, he hinted that the device, which he has named Temple, would soon be available to the public. (Also read: Deepinder Goyal hints at launch of new Temple device as curiosity grows over brain flow experiment)

AIIMS doctor dismisses Temple device

Dr Suvrankar Datta, an AI researcher and radiologist with clinical training from AIIMS Delhi, has dismissed the device worn by Goyal as unscientifc. Goyal’s ‘Gravity Aging Hypothesis’ had met with similar criticism from several doctors — including Dr Cyriac Philips, aka The Liver Doc.

“As a physician-scientist and one of the earliest researchers in India in Arterial Stiffness and Pulse Wave Velocity (2017) which predicts cardiovascular mortality, I can assure you that this device currently has 0 scientific standing as a useful device,” Dr Datta posted on X.

He was responding to a picture of Goyal wearing the Temple device on his left temple.

The AIIMS doctor further advised his followers not to waste their hard-earned money on devices that have no scientific standing.

“Do not waste your hard earned money to buy fancy toys billionaires can afford to waste money on. If you are one, then go ahead,” he said.

Why it’s unscientific right now

In a follow-up post, Dr Datta stressed that he doesn’t make random claims but bases statements on actual research and evidence. He said that a device like the one being marketed by Goyal needs long-term scientific research to be proven valid.

The doctor emphasises that cfPWV (carotid-femoral pulse wave velocity) is the only scientifically validated marker that can reliably predict cardiovascular mortality.

“And you cannot just use temporal artery as a surrogate because they aren’t reflective and has many confounding factor,” he said, noting that using the temporal artery (artery near the temple) as a shortcut or substitute for cfPWV is scientifically flawed because it does not give accurate results and is affected by too many variables.

When an X user asked the AIIMS doctor whether the idea of gravity affecting aging, as floated by Deepinder Goyal, is also unscientific, the doctor replied in the affirmative.

“As of now there is no scientific basis,” Dr Datta said, warning against the dangers of hyping up an idea before it has been proven as valid.