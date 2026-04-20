Air India clarifies on ‘no bindi’ policy for crew with same argument as Lenskart

After eyewear retailer Lenskart faced public backlash for a style guide banning bindis, Air India is facing the heat for issuing similar employee guidelines. Air India’s internal grooming guidelines for its cabin crew surfaced online earlier this week, sparking outrage over rules prohibiting crew from wearing sindoor, tikka or bindis.

Air India clarifies on its 'no bindi, no sindoor' stance (REUTERS)

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“Tikkas, sindoor of any colour on the forehead is not permitted,” the cabin crew handbook said.

While it did not ban bindis outright, Air India issued strict guidelines on when and how they could be worn. It specified that a 5mm bindi can be worn optionally with the saree. “However bindi is not permitted with the IndoWestern uniform,” the guidelines stated.

Air India reacts

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{{^usCountry}} An Air India spokesperson told HT.com that airline crew is allowed to wear bindis, and the document circulating online is from an “outdated manual.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An Air India spokesperson told HT.com that airline crew is allowed to wear bindis, and the document circulating online is from an “outdated manual.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Air India would like to clarify that its employees have the choice to wear bindi. The images being circulated online are from an older manual that is no longer in use,” the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Air India would like to clarify that its employees have the choice to wear bindi. The images being circulated online are from an older manual that is no longer in use,” the spokesperson said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Lenskart had provided a similar argument after facing the heat for its policy which allowed in-store employees to wear hijab on duty, but forbade bindis or kalawa. The Lenskart row {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Lenskart had provided a similar argument after facing the heat for its policy which allowed in-store employees to wear hijab on duty, but forbade bindis or kalawa. The Lenskart row {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lenskart issued an updated style guide after the religious discrimination row erupted, while claiming that an older document circulating online does not reflect the company’s current policy. The company’s founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, also took to social media to apologise. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lenskart issued an updated style guide after the religious discrimination row erupted, while claiming that an older document circulating online does not reflect the company’s current policy. The company’s founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, also took to social media to apologise. {{/usCountry}}

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Bansal disowned the document as an older version that does not reflect the company’s current stance. Lenskart has “no restrictions on any form of religious expression, including bindi and tilak,” he said.

(Also read: Lenskart under fire for ‘hijab allowed, bindi banned’ rule; Peyush Bansal reacts)

“The document currently circulating is an outdated internal training document. It is not an HR policy,” Bansal had clarified on X.

“That said, it contained an incorrect line about bindi/tilak that should never have been written and does not reflect our values or actual practice. When we discovered this on February 17, well before this became a public conversation, we immediately removed it,” he noted.

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Lenskart issued an updated and standardized style guide for all in-store employees on April 18 which greenlit “religious, cultural or family marks (such as bindi, tilak, sindoor or any other)”.

(Also read: Lenskart releases new style guide after ‘bindi banned, hijab allowed’ row. What it says)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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