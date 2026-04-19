Lenskart releases new style guide after ‘bindi banned, hijab allowed’ row. What it says

Eyewear retailer Lenskart has released an updated style guide for in-store employees after an older version—banning bindis and kalawas but allowing hijabs—caused an uproar online. In a statement posted on social media yesterday, Lenskart shared the link to its new style guide while writing: “These guidelines explicitly and unambiguously welcome every symbol of faith and culture our team members carry - bindi, tilak, sindoor, kalawa, mangalsutra, kada, hijab, turban, and more. Not as exceptions. As who we are.” Peyush Bansal, founder and CEO of Lenskart, had earlier clarified on the bindi-hijab row.

What was the Lenskart row? Last week, a style guide issued by Lenskart created a controversy online over religious discrimination claims — the guide allowed in-store employees to wear a hijab or a turban, but banned bindi, tilak and religious threads.

A hijab is a headscarf worn by Muslim women. Bindis are typically worn by Hindu women.

(Also read: Lenskart under fire for ‘hijab allowed, bindi banned’ rule; Peyush Bansal reacts)

The guide drew widespread condemnation online for religious bias, prompting Lenskart founder and CEO Peyush Bansal to disown the document as an older version that does not reflect the company’s current stance.

Bansal also apologized for the “confusion” caused by the document. He clarified that his company policy has “no restrictions on any form of religious expression, including bindi and tilak.”

The updated style guide On April 18, Lenskart released a new style guide and shared its link on X in the interest of transparency.

“We have heard you. Clearly and openly. Over the past few days, our community and customers have spoken - and we have listened,” the company acknowledged. “Today, we are standardizing our In-Store Style Guide and sharing it publicly and transparently,” it added.

The trimmed-down style guide for Lenskart employees has much the same guidelines when it comes to looking neat and clean — with some notable exceptions.

While the earlier version banned bindis, this version greenlights “Religious, cultural or family marks (such as bindi, tilak, sindoor or any other)”.

Religious threads (kalawa) were also banned in the older Lenksart style guide. This one, however, allows “Cultural or religious items like sacred threads, bangles, kalawa, mangalsutra, kada or any other.” Employees who wish to wear a hijab can still do so.