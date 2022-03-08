Air India pilot shares evacuation flight video of Indian students from Ukraine

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, India has launched one of the largest evacuation processes as it has brought over 18,000 Indians back from the war-ravaged country via special flights over the last one week. Under the Operation Ganga, India is evacuating Indians through countries such as Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova. Recently, a video shared by an Air India pilot on Instagram has gone viral in which she is seen operating an evacuation flight from Budapest.

“A very proud moment for me as I got a chance to serve my nation. My entire crew and I safely evacuated 249 Indian students studying in Ukraine from Budapest airport in Hungary,” says the text on the video.

The video was uploaded by Capt Shivani Kalra, a pilot with Air India. She has over four lakh followers on Instagram.

The video was uploaded six days ago and it has got over 3.9 million views so far.

“When duty calls. Successfully operated evacuation flight from Budapest for bringing back 249 Indian students under ‘Operation Ganga’. A very proud moment for me and the experience was one of its kind. Hope the war situation settles and the situation gets peaceful again,” she captioned the video.

People paid their respects and saluted the Air India pilot for her work. They filled with comments section of the post with folded hands emoji.

“Respect for you and a salute,” commented an Instagram user. “Congratulations on your efforts,” said another. “God bless you ma’am,” posted a third.

