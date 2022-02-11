Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
#AirtelDown trends on Twitter as people complain about network outage with memes

Many people are now sharing their memes using the hashtag #AirtelDown while reacting to the network outage
A Twitter user shared this meme after the network outage using the hashtag #AirtelDown.(Twitter/@AkshayBatra2608)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 01:49 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Airtel users, a few hours ago during the morning, faced trouble while trying to access their Internet. This happened across all their services from Airtel 4G to broadband to WiFi. The network outage affected many parts of the country, including Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. Following the incident, people quickly took to Twitter to showcase their displeasure about the disruption. And soon tweets started flooding the micro-blogging site so much so, that the hashtag #AirtelDown began trending. While some have shared how their work was hindered during the disruption, a few posted memes to showcase their reactions to the entire incident.

We have collected some of the hilarious memes that may make you laugh out loud.

This Twitter user imagined how students may feel in the middle of a class while facing the outage:

Some solidarity?!

And then there is this KBC-related meme featuring Amitabh Bachchan:

An individual imagined how other networks may feel during the outage:

Here are some more tweets:

About an hour ago, Airtel also took to their official Twitter handle to share information about the outage. “Our internet services had a brief disruption and we deeply regret the inconvenience this may have caused you. Everything is back as normal now, as our teams keep working to deliver a seamless experience to our customers,” they wrote.

memes airtel twitter trend viral
