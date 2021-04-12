‘All because of hard work’: Man’s journey from slums to discovering asteroid may wow you

Some remarkable life stories bear the power to inspire many. The story of Aryan Mishra is a precious addition to that category. Shared on the official Instagram page of Humans of Bombay, the video features Mishra’s journey from staying at a slum to achieving unbelievable goals simply with hard work. After watching the vide, you may find yourself rooting for him.

“It doesn't matter where you come from, believe in your dreams, work hard and aim for the stars,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip. The video starts with showing Mishra and his family living in a dilapidated house. The video goes on to describe how Mishra worked his way up from being a newspaper vendor’s son to discovering an asteroid at a young age of 14.

Take a look at the video to check out Mishra’s inspiring story:

Shared on April 8, the post has garnered over 88,600 likes and tons of comments. People whole-heartedly lauded Mishra’s incredible journey and shared good wishes for his future projects and discoveries. Many simply shared clapping emojis to express their liking for the clip.

“Respect for you! Incredible,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow! Inspiring,” commented another. “Hats off to you Aryan,” said a third.

