‘Aloo-posto burger, bhaja bhetki sandwich’: Starbucks launches Durga Pujo special menu, billboard pic goes viral

Starbucks has launched a special menu for Durga Puja in West Bengal, featuring dishes inspired by Bengali cuisine. A picture of the promotional billboard showcasing the festive menu has gone viral on social media, with users reacting to items such as aloo-posto burger and bhaja bhetki sandwich.

The limited-edition menu is part of Starbucks’ “Aamar Pujo, Aamar Starbucks” campaign. (X/@HindolSengupta)

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The limited-edition menu is part of Starbucks’ “Aamar Pujo, Aamar Starbucks” campaign. It includes several Bengali-inspired savoury items, including the Shorshe Chicken Burger, Kosha Mangsho Roll, Bhekti Bhaja Sandwich, Dhakai Chicken Wrap, Aloo Postho Burger and Chingri Turnover.

The festive menu also includes desserts inspired by Bengali sweets. Gurer Sandesh Flan and Kalakand Pie are among the options, while the beverage menu features the Saffron Latte and Choco Saffron Frappuccino.

The picture of the billboard was shared on X by Hindol Sengupta with the caption, “Starbucks in India (specifically in West Bengal in this case) is serving aloo-posto burger and bhaja bhetki sandwich etc. for Pujo. This always makes me happy. Indian customers love what they love and every brand finally bends to their will. Now why India hasn’t built a Starbucks at scale is a different story. It still might. I am hopeful - lots of promising things happening in coffee in India.”

Take a look below:

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The post prompted several reactions from users.

One user wrote, “Durga Puja is the biggest open air art exhibition in the World. No festival comes close to various rituals , art ,cultural activities, Lighting and most important food. No Wondor MNCs Indianize/ Bengali - fied. After all Durga Puja generates Rs.65000 cr business in WB (TY est.)”

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“Please tell me this is just an Ai slop because there’s no way they actually added these to the menu?!!!. Keno??” commented another.

“Last pujo I had their Chicken Shorshe burger from Starbucks, Vega Mall, Siliguri. It was actually decent,” wrote a third user.

“Fusion dishes will amaze us more in the future!” remarked another.

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Durga Puja

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Durga Puja is one of West Bengal’s biggest annual festivals, with celebrations marked by elaborate pandals, cultural programmes, traditional rituals, music, art and food. Kolkata and several other parts of the state see large-scale celebrations during the festival, with Bengali cuisine being an integral part of Pujo festivities. This year, Durga Puja will be celebrated from October 16 to October 21.