'Am I delicious?': Doggo’s reaction to human’s prank is too precious to miss

Numerous videos on the Internet prove that doggos are one of the most precious beings in the lives of humans. This clip showing a woman trying to prank her doggo is a precious addition to that treasure trove. Shared by Instagram user Savannah, the video is bound to leave you saying ‘aww’ multiple times.

The clip starts with a woman pretending to bite of her doggo’s paw as the sound of crunching plays in the background. The puzzled doggo innocently mimicks the woman’s behaviour leaving her laughing out loud.

Take a look at the video:

The clip has garnered over 15,300 views and several comments since its original posting. People couldn’t hold back their ‘aww’s at the doggo’s adorable expression. While many simply shared heart emojis, many shared probable thoughts of the doggo in hilarious manners.

"’Am I delicious?’ My sweet baby,” wrote an Instagram user. “So adorable. He thought he was cake,” commented another. “This just melted my heart,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this cute clip?