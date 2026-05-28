Amazon sends joining kit to father whose sacrifices helped son land tech job

Amazon has sent a joining kit to an employee’s father in a heartwarming gesture. The $2.9 trillion company had a good reason for this unusual move — the joining kit was sent to a father who had teared up on seeing his son’s offer letter from Amazon.

Amazon sent a special welcome kit to employee Shailendra Yadav's father (@thessyadav_/Instagram)

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Back in April, Amazon software engineer Shailendra Yadav had shared a moving video of his father reading his offer letter haltingly, clearly uncomfortable reading English but just as clearly proud of his son. Yadav explained that he came from a humble background and was the first in his family to land such a prestigious job.

Amazon’s special joining kit

Weeks after the emotional video went viral, Amazon surprised Yadav’s father with a special joining kit of his own. Yadav shared a video of his father unboxing the hamper, which contained a T-shirt, a cap with “Dad” emblazoned on it, a plant, a pen, a mug, and a chocolate.

A letter sent alongside the hamper read: “Every great achievement starts with someone who believed first. We saw your reaction to your son's offer letter, and we couldn't help but celebrate you too. Congratulations! you helped build the kind of person we're proud to have on our team. – Team Amazon”.

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing the clip on Instagram, Bengaluru-based Shailendra Yadav once again highlighted his father’s role in his success. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the clip on Instagram, Bengaluru-based Shailendra Yadav once again highlighted his father’s role in his success. {{/usCountry}}

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“He once held my offer letter in his hands and couldn’t hold back his tears. That’s when I realized this dream was never mine alone,” he wrote. “Every late night, every sacrifice, every silent prayer, he was a part of all of it long before I was. Today, when Amazon sent a joining kit for him too, seeing his smile made this moment even more special.”

The offer letter

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Yadav had earlier spoken about the struggles his family faced and the significance of landing the job at Amazon.

“I come from a farmer’s family where access to proper education was limited, and I’m the first person in my family to become an engineer. My father worked multiple private jobs to support my education and made sure I got the best opportunities, even when it wasn’t easy for him,” Yadav had explained.

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“I studied hard and eventually secured an SDE-2 offer from Amazon. The moment in the video was when I showed him the offer letter for the first time -I hadn’t told him earlier and surprised him directly,” the Bengaluru-based techie added.

His father’s pride was evident in the video, where he was visibly emotional.

(Also read: Amazon techie’s father reads his offer letter, heartwarming moment wins hearts: ‘Proud moment’)