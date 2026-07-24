Amazon techie chooses $200k in US over 40 LPA in India, but not for the money

For tech professionals navigating global career paths, the debate between staying in India or relocating to the United States remains a recurring theme. In a recent interaction with content creator Umang Chaudhary, Harika Satti, an Indian-origin Machine Learning Engineer II at Amazon, shared her perspective on why she prefers working in the US despite the lifestyle advantages India offers.

$200,000 in the US vs ₹ 40 LPA in India

Harika Satti opened up about her salary in the US and more. (Instagram/@fellowtechiebuddy)

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Satti was asked whether she would pick a salary of $200,000 in the US or ₹40 lakh per annum in India.

When weighed purely on financial and lifestyle terms, Satti acknowledges that a salary in India can often stretch much further. However, when comparing a $200,000 compensation package in the US to ₹40 LPA in India, her preference depends entirely on the criteria being evaluated.

(Also read:₹15,000"> Indian techie decodes exorbitant cost of living in Seattle, where haircut can cost ₹15,000)

"I would say, just in terms of money if you talk, just in terms of finance, I would say 40 lakh in India because you can live your life way more, you know, I think it would be way more luxurious," Satti explained.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the Seattle-based techie noted that the technical ecosystem and career growth opportunities in the US ultimately tip the scales. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the Seattle-based techie noted that the technical ecosystem and career growth opportunities in the US ultimately tip the scales. {{/usCountry}}

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"But if I compare overall things like exposure, being able to work on state-of-the-art techniques — so here, companies have a lot of money. That way I have a lot of compute resources, like good data, and also I think being able to work on these latest technologies and everything, I would choose US," she added.

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Speaking on her current role at Amazon as a Machine Learning Engineer II, she detailed the standard compensation structures in her field. "Generally for MLE II, the base ranges from $150k to $200k, and you also get some bonus and stocks."

On moving to the US

When asked whether the decision to move to the US was ultimately worth it, the Amazon techie answered without hesitation: "200%. Yep."

Reflecting on how the move transformed her perspective and professional mindset, she contrasted her experience studying and starting out in India with her present mindset in Seattle.

Moving to the US, she said, had made her more passionate about work.

"I don't know, I just feel like I am a totally different person post bachelor's in India. As I already mentioned, it was all about just getting a job, just getting settled in, just getting a good salary," she shared.

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"But here, I am really passionate about my work. I really look forward to every single day, not just weekends, because I really like doing what I'm doing. I'm more passionate, I'm more ambitious, and this whole mindset just really makes me happy and satisfied."

Rent and expenses in Seattle

Navigating living costs in major American tech hubs like Seattle requires strategic budgeting, though Satti has managed to keep her overhead quite low.

Post-tax, roughly 15% of her income goes toward rent, while another 10% covers miscellaneous expenses like travel and food.

(Also read: ‘I stopped chasing jobs’: Indian-origin woman in the US shares how 3 lay-offs reshaped her career)

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She also allocates about 5% for a car, though she advises that anyone moving to Seattle can easily forgo owning a vehicle thanks to the city's public transit. “Around 5% for car. But you don't really need a car in Seattle, so if you're moving to Seattle, just don't get a car,” Satti said.

By keeping her expenses streamlined, Satti highlights a surprisingly strong financial upside to her Seattle lifestyle.

“I'm able to save, I would say, around 60 to 65% of my income,” she concluded.