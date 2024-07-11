Ambanis have hired 3 Falcon-2000 jets to ferry guests for Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: report

The Ambanis have reportedly hired three Falcon-2000 jets to ferry guests for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on Friday. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's younger son is set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend in the biggest Indian weddings in recent times. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani pose for a family photo during pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika in Jamnagar in March.

Rajan Mehra, CEO of air charter company Club One Air, said the Ambanis have hired three of his company's Falcon-2000 jets to ferry wedding guests and expects 100 plus private planes to be used for the events.

"The guests are coming from all over and each aircraft will make multiple trips across the country," he told news agency Reuters.

Major traffic restrictions in Mumbai this weekend

The big fat Indian wedding will take place at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Centre (BKC), located in Mumbai's central business district. Roads near the venue will be open only for "event vehicles" between 1 pm and midnight July 12-15. The traffic police in Mumbai has issued a detailed advisory on road restrictions for the three days.

While the main wedding ceremony will be held on Friday, July 12, the next two days will see a day for blessings (Shubh Aashiwad) and another reception respectively.

Traffic already has slowed around the immediate area around the venue which is being adorned with decorative lights and red flowers. Marigolds and bright yellow lights have also been used to decorate the trees outside Ambani's 27-storey mansion, Antilia, in Mumbai.

Star-studded pre-wedding celebrations ahead of the big day

The weekend celebration is a culmination of lavish events held in the past few months, pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, followed by a four-day gala on a luxury cruise in Europe and a string of events in Mumbai for the past two weeks. The celebrations saw global artists such as Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Ketty Perry and boy band Backstreet Boys performing for the celebrity guests, many of whom were India's top Bollywood actors.

