Anurag Kashyap’s daughter reveals why she isn’t attending Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Director Anurag Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, has claimed that she was invited to some events of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding but chose not to attend out of “self respect.” Aaliyah Kashyap is the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

In a series of Instagram broadcast messages, Aaliyah Kashyap, 23, equated the wedding with a “circus” and claimed that the Ambani family had invited some people for PR.

Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. The scion of the Ambani family will marry Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant, on July 12 in Mumbai. The Ambani family has already hosted two pre-wedding events, both spanning multiple days of festivities. The first was a three-day bash in Jamnagar attended by the likes of Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, while the second was a luxury cruise with stops across the Mediterranean.

With the wedding approaching, the Ambani family has already hosted several parties in Mumbai last week, including a garba night, a haldi ceremony and a sangeet where many Bollywood stars performed.

While the guest list for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding has been extensive, comprising film industry stalwarts, influencers, friends, family, fellow industrialists and businessmen, Aaliyah Kashyap said she chose not to attend the events she was invited to.

“The Ambani wedding is not a wedding at this point it’s become a circus,” the 23-year-old wrote.

“I was invited to some events because apparently they're doing PR (???? don't ask me why) but I said no because I would like to believe I have a little more self respect than to sell myself out for someone's WEDDING,” she added.

Screenshots of her broadcast messages have been widely shared online.

Take a look:

In other messages, Aaliyah said she was fascinated by the lives of “rich people” and had been stalking everything wedding-related on social media.

She also pointed out how the Ambani family had shut down parts of Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex for the wedding.