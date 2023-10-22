Ambassador to Norway May-Elin Stener faces ‘tough choice’ while buying saree for Diwali
“They’re all gorgeous on you,” wrote an X user while reacting to a tweet by the Norwegian Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener.
The Norwegian Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, found herself facing a dilemma while shopping. Taking to X, she shared how she faced a ‘tough choice’ while buying a saree ahead of Diwali. She also asked netizens to help her pick one.
“8-week-old in India and off to buy my first saree for #Diwali! A tough choice between all the fabrics, colours and weaves. What amazing craftsmanship! I tend to think I will go with red. What do you think? Btw the husband is also going Indian! His kurta pick was easier though,” she wrote. The Norwegian ambassador wrapped up her post with an image.
The split picture shows four images. Three of them are of her wearing sarees of different colours and types. One is of her husband who is seen dressed in a traditional kurta set.
Take a look at this post by the Norwegian ambassador:
The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has collected close to 2.8 lakh views. The tweet has also accumulated nearly 7,200 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the post. A few also shared their suggestions.
How did X users react to this saree-related post?
“The red is gorgeous on you, ma’am,” posted an X user. “They’re all gorgeous on you,” added another. “Madam Ambassador, you are looking great in all these colours, and I must say you know how to pull it off in a saree,” joined a third. “Love the red. But the heart also says purple. Buy both!” wrote a fourth.