South Korean Ambassador welcomes new car with a pooja ceremony. Watch

South Korean Embassy in India held a special pooja ceremony to mark the arrival of a new vehicle for Ambassador Chang Jae-bok. The official X handle of the embassy took to the microblogging platform to share a video of the pooja ceremony. Ambassador Chang Jae-bok during the pooja ceremony. (Twitter/@Korean Embassy India)

"We are delighted to have a new Hyundai Genesis GV80 as the Ambassador's official vehicle and held a Pooja ceremony wishing for good luck! Join our embassy's new journey!" wrote the Korean Embassy India on X. (Also Read: South Korean embassy staff groove to ‘Naatu Naatu.’ Watch)

In the video they shared alongside, a text inlay reads, "We have Hyundai Genesis GV80 as Ambassador's new car. And we are doing Pooja, wishing for good luck."

The clip shows a priest holding the pooja ceremony. Chang Jae-bok and other officials were also in attendance during the ceremony.

Watch the video shared by the South Korean Embassy in India here:

This post was shared on September 26. Since being posted, it has been viewed close to 80,000 times. The share also has more than 1,700 likes. Many netizens took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. Numerous people were happy to see the pooja ceremony and wished the Ambassador for the new car.

Check out what people are saying about this video here:

An individual wrote, "Good luck and safe driving Ambassador Chang!"

A second commented, "That is how you appreciate someone's culture. Best of luck."

"Thank you for embracing our culture. Good luck with the new vehicle," expressed another.

A fourth said, "Nice looking car... Holding Puja is very heartwarming, be rest assured the positive forces are aligned and bring much more glory & closeness between India - S. Korea. Happy and Safe driving/riding excellence."

A fifth expressed, "That's commendable. Ambassador will be riding his own country vehicle, will send a good message!"

Another posted, "Great to see this and respect!"