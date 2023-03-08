Ambidextrous woman draws line portrait on glazing in Paris, video stuns people

While most people across the world are right-handed, some are left-handed too. A few are mixed-handed and prefer different hands for different tasks. Then comes those who are ambidextrous and can perform tasks with either hand. And this particular artist belongs to the latter category. She uses both her hands to draw flawless line portraits. Now, a video that captures her talent went crazy viral on social media and left netizens wide-eyed and open-mouthed.

“Paris,” wrote artist Helena Soubeyrand while sharing a video on Instagram. The video captures Helena drawing a striking line portrait using both her hands on the glazing. As she draws, passersby stop and watch her exceptional talent. Many even captured the moment on their smartphones. After she finishes, she smiles and waves at the people watching her.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on February 16, the video has accumulated over 11.4 million views. It has also raked up more than 1.3 million likes and several comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“I can’t even draw with one hand,” wrote an Instagram user. Another added, “This makes my brain hurt. How’d she do that!” “Cool! Finally someone who is equal right and left handed as meeeee. Yay!” commented a third.

