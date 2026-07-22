American, Australian vloggers living in India explain their silence over CJP protests: ‘I can’t comment’

The ongoing CJP protests have taken over Indian social media, filling feeds with live streams, opinion pieces, and heated public discussions. However, amidst the overwhelming online noise, followers quickly noticed that foreign vloggers based in India have been completely silent about the movement. Known for documenting almost every aspect of their lives in the country, these international creators faced growing questions regarding their neutrality. Addressing the rising chatter and curiosity, several expat vloggers have now opened up to explain why they intentionally refrain from commenting on or sharing content about domestic political protests while living in India.

“I love India”

Australian vlogger Andy Evans (L) and American vlogger Liz (R). (Instagram/@theaussiebhai, @lizandshiv)

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One of those who addressed it is Liz. The American is in a relationship with Shiv and stays in India with her partner. Taking to their joint Instagram page “lizandshiv,” the expat wrote, “Silence behind the Jantar Mantar protests.”

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She starts a video by saying, “I love India. I have spent a lot of time here that it’s become like a second home. My boyfriend, Shiv, is also Indian. A lot of you have been asking why we are not talking about the protest. And I want to be honest and give you the reason why.”

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{{^usCountry}} The expat adds, “Under India’s Immigration and Foreigner’s Act, foreigners are simply not allowed to talk about it and we don’t have freedom of speech here. If a foreigner gets involved in politics or protests, they can face deportation, can get their visas cancelled, can get blacklisted, and also can face three years in jail.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The expat adds, “Under India’s Immigration and Foreigner’s Act, foreigners are simply not allowed to talk about it and we don’t have freedom of speech here. If a foreigner gets involved in politics or protests, they can face deportation, can get their visas cancelled, can get blacklisted, and also can face three years in jail.” {{/usCountry}}

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Liz continues, “So all I can say is, I hope you and your family stay safe. Jai hind.”

“I can’t comment”

Australian vlogger Andy Evans, who says he is “slowly becoming desi”, shared a video captioned “why”, explaining his reason.

He says that people have been asking him, “Ozzy bhai, why are you not commenting on the protests?” He goes on to give the same reason as Liz, adding that there have been instances where foreigners have been “kicked out of India” and got their visas permanently cancelled for commenting on political issues.

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He goes on to say that as a foreigner, he can’t comment and urged other expats living in India not to speak about it.