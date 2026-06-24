'Nobody will throw you out': Royal family welcomes American stranger to Jaipur palace wedding

“If you don’t ask, you don’t get” — one American travel influencer understood the truth of his age-old adage when he asked for an invitation to a royal wedding in India, and was soon welcomed to the festivities.

Andy Wise Lee, an American influencer, got himself invited to a royal wedding in Jaipur. (Instagram/@cooksux)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Andy Wise Lee (better known as CookSux) recently shared Instagram videos from the big fat Indian wedding he got to attend in Jaipur earlier this year. Andy told Hindustantimes.com over an Instagram message that the wedding took place in February.

How he got in

The American streamer and YouTuber explained that he was visiting Jaipur City Palace as a tourist during the daytime. As the evening approached, he realised a wedding was about to take place at the palace.

The Jaipur City Palace now houses the Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II Museum and continues to be the home of the Jaipur royal family. It is open to tourists, although the residential wing remains off-limits.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “I was visiting the palace in the day time as a tourist during my live stream and found out there was a wedding being hosted there later in the evening,” Andy explained to Hindustantimes.com. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I was visiting the palace in the day time as a tourist during my live stream and found out there was a wedding being hosted there later in the evening,” Andy explained to Hindustantimes.com. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Andy had no idea who was getting married, but he did want to attend an Indian wedding. His took his chance and asked a young woman how he could get invited to the festivities.

(Also read: Who are Princess Gauravi Kumari and Sawai Padmanabh Singh? Jaipur royals’ Met Gala debut)

“I had no idea whose wedding it was, but I did want to try and attend an Indian wedding as it was something I’ve wanted to do during my visit to the country. When the location was closing for the general public, I figured why not ask the girl in blue what I had to do to get invited and what happened next is in the videos,” he told Hindustantimes.com.

American influencer attends royal wedding

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

His videos show him approaching a young woman and asking her “Excuse me, how do I get invited to the wedding?”

The woman, dressed in a blue and ivory lehenga choli, appeared amused by his question but eventually came through for him. She asked her grandmother, who was seated in the front row and was apparently a person of importance in the family, whether Andy could stay to witness the festivities.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The grandmother conceded and asked Andy to join her. “I’m the groom’s aunt,” she said, introducing herself as Jyoti.

Jyoti asked Andy where he was from. “USA,” the YouTuber answered.

“Are you Korean though?” she asked, to which he replied in the affirmative. Jyoti then explained that she was inviting Andy to the wedding because he is Korean and she is a fan of Korean reality TV.

Meeting “Indian royalty”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sharing the video on Instagram, Andy wrote: “I asked to attend an Indian wedding… didn’t realize it was a royal one.”

In another video he shared on Instagram, the American influencer was seen expressing concerns about being thrown out because he clearly sticks out due to his attire. “I don’t want to intrude too much. Is there a place where I can sit?” he asked.

“Get a chair and sit here, and nobody will throw you out,” Jyoti told him. She also introduced him to others, claiming that the woman next to her is the “daughter of the princess of Jaipur”.

“I had no idea it was a royal wedding until Jyoti introduced me to all the people around her,” Andy told Hindustantimes.com. His video shows Diya Kumari, a member of the royal family, attending the wedding.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Diya Kumari (R) is the granddaughter of Man Singh II, the last ruling Maharaja of the princely state of Jaipur during the British Raj in India.

The American man was full of praise for the hospitality and warmth he received from the hosts.

“I only wanted to showcase how hospitable and kind they were even though I was just some random guy and dressed like a normal person,” he said. “The family’s kindness only made me appreciate Jaipur more and it’s now my favorite city in the country.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}