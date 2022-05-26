Amitabh Bachchan's lookalike stunned the netizens. Seen the viral video yet?

Have you ever looked into the mirror and said, “Wow, I totally look like Big B?” Well, certainly not! But, Shashikant Pedwal, a professor from Pune, might have said that as he bears an uncanny resemblance to Amitabh Bachchan. His videos that have gone viral are proof.

Pedwal's Instagram page is full of viral videos where he is either dancing to Senior Bachchan's hits or lip-syncing his famous dialogues. In his latest viral video, Pedwal is walking to Amitabh Bachchan's popular number Andheri Raaton Mein from the film Shahenshah.

“Andheri rato me....” reads the video's caption that he shared three days ago on his Instagram page.

Watch the viral video:

Since being shared, the video has amassed 261,000 views and over 1,900 likes. The video has also garnered a flurry of comments.

“I thought Amitabh Bachhan,” posted an Instagram user with a heart emoticon. “Find the second Rekha, let it be a happy ending,” commented another. “Yes, look like real SHAHENSHAH Sir!” wrote a third. “You look more like BIG B than BIG B himself,” complimented a fourth Instagram user. “Shahenshah Chain missing,” pointed out another. “Good performance,” expressed a sixth.

What are your thoughts on Amitabh Bachchan's doppelganger?