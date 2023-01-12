Amul celebrates Naatu Naatu’s historic win at Golden Globes with a creative post

SS Rajamouli’s RRR scripted history at Golden Globes 2023 as its song Naatu Naatu bagged the Best Original Song award. After the news of India’s first-ever Golden Globes win broke, social media was flooded with congratulatory messages and wishes from celebrities and people alike. Now, dairy brand Amul has joined the celebrations with a creative doodle featuring song’s music composer MM Keeravani and lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

(Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann ‘dance’ to Naatu Naatu after song wins Golden Globe. See AAP’s post)

“#Amul Topical: ‘Naatu Naatu’ wins Best Original Song at Golden Globes!” read the caption shared alongside the picture on Instagram by Amul. The doodle shared by Amul shows actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR in their film avatars, while Naatu Naatu’s music composer MM Keeravani is standing in the centre with the Golden Globe trophy. On the right-hand side, Amul girl can be seen hooting for them. Amul described India’s historic win at the global event as a ‘Really Remarkable Reward’.

Take a look at Amul’s Instagram post below:

Since being shared two hours ago, Amul’s Instagram post has raked up close to 4,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also invited a flurry of reactions from netizens.

Here’s how people reacted to the post below:

“I have been waiting for this since yesterday,” posted an individual. “Yet another epic topical. Amul...you never fail to impress us,” shared another. “You guys never fail to amaze me with your sheer brilliance!” expressed a third. Many also dropped love-struck and clapping emoticons in the comments section.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON