Amul’s heartwarming post on Praggnanandhaa’s mom’s contribution to his success

A post by Amul about R Praggnanandhaa's mom, R Nagalakshmi, is spreading smiles on Instagram. In their share, the dairy brand expressed how the Indian Grandmaster’s mother “quietly” contributes to his success. Amul's creative on R Praggnanandhaa and his mom. (Instagram/@amul_india)

“R Praggnanandhaa’s mother contributes quietly to his success in chess!” the brand wrote as they shared an amazing creative. The image shows an illustration of Praggnanandhaa and his mom drawn in the iconic Amul style. In the creative, she is seen feeding him bread with a chess set kept on a table in front of them. The words “Grand Maa ster!” are also seen on the top of the image.

Take a look at the post on R Praggnanandhaa’s mom:

The post was shared a little over two hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 2,200 likes and counting. The share has also gathered tons of comments from people.

What did Instagram users say about this post by Amul?

“The master is now satisFIDE with your thoughtful & unique content,” posted an Instagram user. “Awesome illustration, love this,” added another. “Love this,” joined a third. “Too punny,” wrote a fourth. Some also reacted using heart emoticons.

Legendary Russian Grandmaster and former World Chess Champion, Garry Kasparov, earlier took to X to hail Praggnanandhaa’s mom. “Congrats to @rpragchess —and to his mother. As someone whose proud mama accompanied me to every event, it's a special kind of support! The Chennai Indian defeated two New York cowboys! He has been very tenacious in difficult positions,” he wrote.