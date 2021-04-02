Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra gifts Thar to Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan. Cricketers tweet pics
Anand Mahindra gifts Thar to Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan. Cricketers tweet pics

The posts prompted people to share appreciative comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan took to Twitter to share the pictures of their gifts by Anand Mahindra.(Twitter/@imShard - @Natarajan_91)

Cricketers Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan took to Twitter to say thank you to business tycoon Anand Mahindra after receiving Thar as gifts from the business tycoon. Wondering why he gifted cars to them?

It all started when in a series of tweets, shared on January 23, Mahindra expressed how performances of certain cricketers during India’s 2-1 series win against Australia in Border-Gavaskar Trophy wowed him. He also tweeted how he wants to give each of of them “all new Thar SUV on his own account with no expense to the company.” The cricketers are Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, and T Natarajan.

Shardul Thakur and T Natarajan recently took to Twitter to share notes of thanks upon receiving their gifts. They also shared pictures with their new cars.

“New Mahindra Thar has arrived!! @MahindraRise has built an absolute beast & I’m so happy to drive this SUV. A gesture that youth of our nation will look up to. Thank you once again Shri @anandmahindra ji, @pakwakankar ji for recognising our contribution on the tour of Australia,” Thakur tweeted.

In a series of tweets, Natarajan not only thanked Mahindra but also shared, “I trust sir, that given your love for cricket, you will find this signed shirt of mine from the #Gabba Test meaningful.” Anand Mahindra also replied to Natarajan’s post and wrote:

People had a lot to say on all the posts. While some appreciated Mahindra’s gesture, others congratulated the cricketers for their amazing performances.

What are your thoughts on the tweets by Shardul Thakur and Natarajan?

