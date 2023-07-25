Anand Mahindra lauds 80-year-old tea seller who runs a stall inside a tree

When we say Amritsar, what is the first thing that comes to your mind? Perhaps, the Golden Temple? those who love food, may even think of Amritsar's lanes full dhabas that make crispy chur chur naan with dal, cholle kulche and lassi among other tasty delights. While these are some of the most common dishes to try in Amritsar, recently, industrialist Anand Mahindra shared another spot in this city that you cannot miss.

What has Anand Mahindra shared?

Anand Mahindra shared about this tea seller from Amritsar.(Twitter/@AnandMahindra)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Chairman of Mahindra Group took to Twitter to share about a tea seller who has his stall inside a tree. Yes, you read that right. While sharing a video on Twitter, Mahindra wrote, "There are many sights to see in Amritsar. But the next time I visit the city, apart from visiting the Golden Temple, I will make it a point to visit this ‘Temple of Tea Service’ that Baba has apparently run for over 40 years. Our hearts are potentially the largest temples."

The video which was reshared by Mahindra is originally created by the Instagram page Amritsar Walking Tours. The clip begins with an 80-year-old man named Ajit Singh selling tea inside a tree. We won't give away everything about the video, so watch the clip to find out more about this special stall.

Take a look at the 80-year-old man selling tea in the video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than nine lakh times. The clip has also been liked over 12,000 times. Many even took to the comments section of the post to express their views on the stall.

Here's what people are saying about this tea spot:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An individual wrote, "Great sight. God bless him and his family with health, wealth and prosperity. Nature's gift to him." A second commented, "Baba's words are as enriching as his tea! Very rare to find such a beautiful soul in this mortal world. Never been to Amritsar, but will plan." A third wrote, "I will also try to visit the Temple of Tea Service as well Golden Temple dear Anand Mahindra sir." "Exploring Amritsar's wonders! Apart from the breathtaking Golden Temple, can't wait to experience the legendary 'Temple of Tea Service' run by Baba for 4 decades! Our hearts are the truest temples - filled with love and memories!" expressed a fourth agreeing with Mahindra.