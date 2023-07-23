Anand Mahindra is wondering if he’s up to trekking to Maharashtra’s Kalavantin Durg. Can you?

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter on July 22 to share a hair-raising video of tourists trekking Maharashtra’s Kalavantin Durg. In the caption of the video, he shared that he was unaware of this spot and was even contemplating taking on the daunting challenge to trekking Kalavantin Durg. The industrialist further shared that the trek is among the ‘most daunting in the Western Ghats’ and has a ‘60-degree incline’. The image shows tourists trekking the steep and slippery steps of Kalavantin Durg. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

“I confess I had no clue about this spot. Have to figure out whether I’m up to this challenge! The trek to the top of the Kalavantin Durg is considered one of the most daunting in the Western Ghats. A roughly 60-degree incline,” wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing the video on Twitter.

The video shows tourists bravely tackling the difficult trek up Kalavantin Durg in Maharashtra. Despite the steep 60-degree incline and slippery steps made worse by the rain, these adventurers persist on their journey to the summit. The difficulty of the climb, particularly the steep and slippery steps, understandably gave second thoughts to the 68-year-old industrialist about taking on the challenge.

Watch the video featuring the trek here:

The video was shared on July 22 on Twitter. Since being shared, it has accumulated over 1.1 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The video has also garnered a flurry of likes and retweets. A few even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people are reacting to the video:

A Twitter user posted, “Not only is the trek steep, it’s also slippery!” “This video made me incredibly anxious,” expressed another. A third commented, “Wow, but it seems to be dangerous to trek.” “Kalavantin Durg is a 2,250 ft (686 m) high summit located in the Western Ghats, near the Prabalgad fort in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, India. It is also known as Kelve Teen, Kalavantinicha Sulka, or Kalavantin Pinnacle; It is a popular trekking destination,” shared a fourth. A fifth added, “Been there, done that! It is definitely scary if you look around at every step. Just mind your small steps, and you will be done in no time. Decent is damn scary, though. It’s a solid test of your concentration and knees (almost 70-80 degree angle at many steps)!” What are your thoughts on this scary trek?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON