Anand Mahindra won’t ‘sign up’ for staying in this room suspended from a cliff. Would you?

Industrialist Anand Mahindra took to Twitter on July 12 to express his hesitation about staying in a room suspended from a cliff. Although he acknowledged the beauty of the cliffside room, he highlighted the increasing ‘unpredictable fury and impact of the rains’ worldwide that may lead to unfortunate events. Understandably, Mahindra’s apprehension stems from the recent weather events, including heavy rainfall, floods and landslides. Anand Mahindra is unsure if he would ‘sign up’ for this beautiful bedroom suspended from a cliff. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

“Ordinarily, I would have marvelled at this beautiful design but with the unpredictable fury & impact of the rains now being evident around the world, I’m not sure I’d sign up for a night in this space!” wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing a video on Twitter. The video showcases a breathtaking bedroom constructed with glass and wood, suspended from what appears to be the edge of a cliff.

Watch the video shared by Anand Mahindra right here:

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has accumulated over 6.1 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even shared their thoughts after watching the video.

Here’s what people have to say about the video:

“I will not either, given the way this structure looks. However, if proper construction code is followed, yes. Living in earthquake-prone area (lot more dangerous than rains), newly homes here can/have withstood earthquakes upto 6 on Richter scale, without any significant damage,” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “Yes sir it is stable due to fixing of bed following centre of gravity but stability remains unpredictable.The factors like body weight, no.of people, external pressure etc may jeopardise pleasure of stay.” “Well, if it’s anchored in igneous or Basalt bedrock and higher enough from any river bed, one may still think,” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “While it looks beautiful, it’s giving me anxiety looking at its location!” “Sir, I am more worried about the quality of wood and strength of glass,” wrote a fifth.

