Anand Mahindra is impressed by this window design. Are you?

Anand Mahindra regularly takes to Twitter to share interesting videos that show incredible innovations and designs from across the world. In his recent share he posted about a window design that has left him impressed. He also shared how the design is a perfect fit for modern lifestyles. The image shows the window design that has impressed Anand Mahindra. (Twitter/@enginven)

“Frankly, the building industry rarely is a setting for innovation, so this is pretty impressive. And very much in line with new lifestyles that integrate with the outdoors. One more idea for you to consider when planning our buildings,” he wrote as he reshared a video showing the window design on Twitter. He also tagged Amit Sinha, MD and CEO, Mahindra Lifespaces.

What is special about the window design that impressed Anand Mahindra?

The video opens to show an unfinished window structure fitted on a wall. However, as the video progresses, it becomes clear that the window is very different from the usual ones. Turns out, the window can be operated to fold and form a box like structure that can be used by people from inside a home or office.

Take a look at the video of the window design:

The video was posted on July 16. Since being shared, it has accumulated close to 9.2 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered more than 8,400 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how people reacted to the video of the window design retweeted by Anand Mahindra:

“Perfect for enjoying the rains with chai-pakodas!” posted a Twitter user. “Very innovative indeed,” added another. “This is incredible,” joined a third. “Really excellent. Creative,” wrote a fourth. A few, however, had their apprehensions about the design of the window. Just like this individual who shared, “Looks cool but is scary for sure”. What are your thoughts on the video?