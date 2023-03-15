Anand Mahindra lauds first trans run tea stall at Guwahati station, receives mixed replies

India has set up its first tea stall run by a transgender community in Assam's Guwahati railway station. Minister of Railways of India Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the news on Twitter. "India's first 'Trans Tea Stall' at a railway platform," he tweeted. Along with that, he also shared pictures of the tea stall.

After Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the post, it grabbed thousands of eyeballs, including Anand Mahindra's. The industrialist praised the initiative and wrote, "This one small initiative is, in my view, as significant & transformational as your many other progressive projects. Indian Railways carries over 8 billion people. And most important excludes no one. Bravo @AshwiniVaishnaw."

Take a look at the post here:

Since being posted, it has been liked over 10,000 times. Many have even commented on the share. Several people had different views on the post.

Check out a few reactions below:

Some people said that it is a good initiative and wrote, "In recent years, we have seen a lot of such laudable initiatives and achievements from North East India. It is really satisfying to see increased contributions from there." Another person added, "God Bless them. Government should fund their ventures." "Definitely an eye-opener. Kudos to the team which made it possible," wrote a third.

Others have mentioned that there was no need to mention about the gender. An individual wrote, "In my view, we need not make them feel apart from the crowd. It should be simply a tea stall. It has nothing to do with the third gender. With this approach, even people who feel ashamed of having tea/snacks from third gender knowingly will never approach." Another person added, "Sirji, in case you get the opportunity to interact and influence all those related to this venture - why not REMOVE the word TRANS from the name and, therefore, the hoarding? That would be the true test of social acceptance and progress! Regards."