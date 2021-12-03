Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anand Mahindra posts incredible pictures of Kerala's Kochi. Seen them yet?

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share the images taken in Kochi, Kerala.
Anand Mahindra's picture of Kerala's Kochi prompted people to post varied comments.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
Published on Dec 03, 2021 04:20 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Anand Mahindra often takes to Twitter to share various kinds of posts. From motivating shares to funny posts to pictures capturing the beauty of India, his tweets are of different types. Just like this recent share where he posted two images captured in Kerala’s Kochi. There is a chance that the pictures will leave you mesmerised.

“God’s own country?” he asked in the tweet. In the next line, he added the answer too. “Yes indeed. Without exaggeration,” he wrote. His completed the share with the hashtag #Kochi. If you are unaware, Kerala is known as God’s own country.

Take a look at the post shared by Anand Mahindra:

The post was shared on December 2. Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 4,000 likes and tons of comments.

“I am not from Kerala but this is the first place comes to my mind whenever I feel like travelling. Love people and atmosphere there!!” wrote a Twitter user. “Definitely God's Own Country,” posted another. “Beautiful no doubt about it, truly it's God's own country having spent some wonderful time there with family,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on  the share by Anand Mahindra?

