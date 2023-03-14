Anand Mahindra reacts to comedian’s hilarious video on ‘sushi menu’

Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to share a hilarious video of comedian Gaurav Kapoor about sushi. In the video, addressed to the “stakeholders and connoisseurs” of sushi, the comedian discusses how the Indianised versions of the Japanese dish may look like. Chances are, the video will leave you in splits.

Anand Mahindra shared the video that the comedian originally posted back in 2021. The video shows Kapoor discussing the rising popularity of sushi among foodies in Delhi. “Duniya mein jitne bhi sushi ke stakeholders hai, connoisseurs hai, unse haath jod ke request hai ki, tumhare sushi ko Vikaspuri aane se rok lena [It’s my request to stakeholders and connoisseurs of sushi to stop the dish from being sold in Vikaspuri],” he hilariously says in the video.

Mahindra shared the clip as a reply to one of his previous tweets that went viral. In the earlier post, he shared a pic of a car with a Jurassic Park- style logo. However, the difference is that the sticker read Shivaji Park instead of the movie name. Mahindra referred to the pic as ‘cultural bear hug’ while sharing it. He also shared the sushi-related video under the same term.

“After my tweet about the great Indian ‘cultural bear hug’ my inbox has been flooded with many more examples. This one is a jewel…,” he tweeted as he re-posted Gaurav Kapoor’s video.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated close to 1.5 lakh views. The post has additionally received more than 3,200 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the clip.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Sushi be like:- Ab jurm saha ni jara, me toh toot gya,” joked a Twitter user. “Tandoori sushi,” posted another along with a laughing out loud emoticon. “Awesome,” expressed a third. “Awaiting my fav cheese cola milk sushi,” wrote a fourth.