Anand Mahindra reacts to India’s Operation Sindoor in retaliation for Pahalgam attack

The Indian army launched Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike on nine “terrorist infrastructure" sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack on April 22 that claimed 26 lives. Anand Mahindra has reacted to the operation and praised it. Anand Mahindra took to X to share his reaction to Operation Sindoor. (Indranil Aditya/Bloomberg)

“Our prayers are with our forces… One nation…Together we Stand,” the Indian billionaire posted. He shared a visual showing the words “Operation Sindoor” on a black background. A small bowl filled with sindoor, a traditional vermilion red powder used by married Hindu women, is also visible in the visual.

Here’s what Anand Mahindra posted:

Following the attack, several airspaces across Northern India have been closed for civilians. Major airlines have also shared this development on social media.

PIB’s complete statement about Operation Sindoor:

“A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted. Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution. These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable,” the statement read.

Families of Pahalgam victims speak out:

Several family members of men killed in the deadly attack have spoken out after Operation Sindoor. Wife of Shubham Dwivedi, who was shot in the head, thanked PM Modi for “taking revenge” for her husband’s death. She called it a “real tribute” to her husband.