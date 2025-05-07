Pahalgam victim's wife, son speak out after Operation Sindoor: ‘We were waiting for PM Modi to take such action'

The wife and son of a Pahalgam victim have spoken out after India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine “terrorist infrastructure" sites as a retaliation for the attack on civilians that claimed 26 lives. Sangita Ganbote from Pune, who lost her husband Kaustubh Ganbote in the April 22 attack, labelled the strike as a “befitting reply”, while her son shared that they were waiting for such action from the Indian government. Wife and son of Kaustubh Ganbote, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. (X/@ANI)

“Kaustubh Ganbote lost his life in the #PahalgamTerrorAttack. In Pune, his wife, Sangita Ganbote, says, "The action taken by the military is good, and by naming it as Operation Sindoor, they have respected the women. I still cry some days. We were waiting for PM Modi to take such action, and he has given them a befitting reply. Terrorists should be eliminated..." ANI wrote while sharing a video of an interview with Ganbote.

In another post, ANI shared, “In Pune, his son Kunal Ganbote says, "...We all were waiting for such action to be taken, and we have this hope from the Indian government. The name of the operation is ‘sindoor’ and I think it was named this way to respect women like my mother..."

In the early hours of Wednesday, India carried out a targeted strike “hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” PIB said in a statement. A total of nine sites were targeted. The statement further clarified that “No Pakistani military facilities” were hit, adding, “India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution.”

“These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable,” the statement continued.