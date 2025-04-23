‘He was shot in the head’: Pahalgam attack victim’s cousin recalls heartbreaking phone call

The cousin of a 30-year-old man shot dead by terrorists in Pahalgam yesterday has recalled the heartbreaking moment their family learnt of his death. Speaking to news agency ANI, Saurabh Dwivedi revealed that his cousin Shubham Dwivedi, 30, was killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday. Shubham Dwivedi, 30, had got married on February 12 this year. (Sourced)

Shubham Dwivedi, of Kanpur, had gotten married on February 12 this year. He was in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley with his wife and sister-in-law when terrorists opened fire at tourists. The newly-married man was among the 26 tourists who lost their lives in the terror attack.

“They had departed for Kashmir on April 17. It was a group of 11 people who toured places like Sonmarg and Gulmarg,” Shubham’s cousin, Saurabh Dwivedi, told ANI. “Yesterday they were in Pahalgam. Shubham bhaiya and his wife rode up on horseback.”

The attack took place in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley, a meadow that is accessible only by foot or ponies.

“He was shot in the head”

Saurabh Dwivedi said that his family got to know of the terror attack when Shubham’s wife called up her father-in-law to say he had been shot.

“Jaankari hum logon ko aise hui ki bhabhi ne phone kiya neeche tauji ko, ki Shubham bhaiya ko goli maar di hai sar par (We got to know when bhabhi (Shubham’s wife) called up my uncle and said that Shubham bhaiya had been shot in the head),” said Saurabh.

“Aise bataya jaa raha hai ki naam poochne ke baad golibaari vahan par shuru kari aur sar pe goli maari gayi hai (It is being said that they asked for names before firing… and he was shot in the head).”

Shubham Dwivedi had married Aishanya on February 12 this year. The news of his death has left two families grieving.

According to his cousin, his wife and other tourists are still in Srinagar. They have been sent to a hotel.

“We have received information that the body will be released in two to four days. I request the government to complete all processes as soon as possible and release the body to us,” he said.