Pakistani journalist slammed for posting old Gaza video as Operation Sindoor

The Indian army on Wednesday launched “Operation Sindoor”, hitting “terrorist infrastructure” sites in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians. Amid this, a Pakistani journalist has shared a video linking it to the recent strike by India. However, the video is old and shows a bombing in Gaza. Old footage falsely presented as Operation Sindoor. (Screengrab)

“Indian attack in Bahawalpur,” Sabir Shakir, whose X bio says he is a journalist with a popular Pakistani channel, wrote. The video shows bombings carried out at night.

A quick Google reverse image search revealed that the video is not from Pakistan and is not recent. It was primarily shared in 2023 by KABUL NEWS, reporting that it shows an incident from Gaza.

“Israel intensified its bombing of Gaza last night. According to Palestinian media reports, 400 people, including women and children, lost their lives in last night's bombings, and hundreds more are still trapped under collapsed buildings,” read the caption of the post shared in 2023.

What did the Pakistani man share?

The video from 2023:

Social media had a lot to say about the post. While many pointed out that the video is old and from Gaza, some suggested verifying sources before posting. An individual wrote, “This is fake.” Another added, “Gaza ki video hai ye bhai.”

About Operation Sindoor:

PIB issued a statement at 1:44 am on May 7 titled “OPERATION SINDOOR: INDIAN ARMED FORCES CARRIED OUT PRECISION STRIKE AT TERRORIST CAMPS.”

“A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed. Altogether, nine (9) sites have been targeted,” read the statement.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” it continued.

“These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable,” the statement added.

Following the targeted operation, several airports across northern India have been shut for civilians. They include Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, Leh, Jammu and Srinagar, Bikaner in Rajasthan, Hindon in Uttar Pradesh, and Amritsar in Punjab. Major airlines across the country have posted about this development on X.