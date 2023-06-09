Anand Mahindra’s bucket list for travelling in India will tempt you to visit these places too

Did you ever feel an urge to visit a certain location after seeing a post about the beauty of that place on social media? Something similar happened with Anand Mahindra who was mesmerised by a Twitter thread about various beautiful villages in India. The business tycoon also re-shared the thread and added how these places are now on his travel bucket list.

The images are shared on a Twitter thread that Anand Mahindra re-shared.

“This beauty around us just left me speechless… My bucket list for travel in India now overflows….,” Anand Mahindra wrote as he shared the thread. It was originally posted on a Twitter handle called Colours of Bharat. It gives a glimpse of different mesmerising villages located in various parts of India.

Take a look at the post:

Did the images make you say “Wow”? Well, you’re not alone. The post’s comments section is flooded with similar reactions. Many have shared how these places are now on their bucket list too.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Amazing,” posted a Twitter user. “Incredible India,” commented another. “Mesmerising,” shared a third. “Longing to go there,” expressed a fourth. “Very beautiful,” wrote a fifth.

The post was shared on June 8. Since being posted, the share has received close to 6.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Furthermore, the share has gathered more than 5,300 likes.

