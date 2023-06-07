Anand Mahindra shares video of crocodile attacking a deer with a deep message

The Internet is full of videos that show wild animals hunting their prey. From a mountain leopard running after a deer to a tiger chasing an Indian gaur, several such videos often go viral on social media. Now, industrialist Anand Mahindra has also shared one such video. It shows a crocodile attacking a deer. But, that's not all, Anand Mahindra also shared a meaningful message with it. Snapshot of crocodile attacking a deer.(Twitter/@Anand Mahindra )

The clip begins to show a deer drinking water. As it is drinking, a crocodile jumps at the deer to attack it. However, the deer is saved because of its quick reflexes. While sharing this video, Mahindra wrote, "Reflexes. Keep them sharp. Mindfulness is a great virtue when starting the week."

Watch the video below:

This video was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 1.4 million times. The share has also received several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Swift and nimble reflexes are invaluable assets in today's fast-paced world. Sharp reflexes can mean the difference between reacting quickly to unexpected situations and making split-second decisions. Starting the week with mindfulness sets the tone for a balanced journey." A second added, "Ever notice how we relate more to the deer than the crocodile in any given scenario? Is it just me, or do others feel this way too?" "Absolutely agree! Starting the week with mindfulness helps keep our reflexes sharp and ready for any challenge," expressed a third.