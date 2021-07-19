Anand Mahindra’s profound Monday motivation share may make you think

Several inspiring quotes can make one take control of their lives in a positive way. This share by business tycoon Anand Mahindra is all about one such positive quote. Shared on Twitter, Mahindra’s post is something that can lead you to a deep trail of thoughts.

“’The only difference between an ordeal and an adventure is attitude.’ When we’re young, we’re more willing to view everything as an adventure. Never lose that youthfulness,” Mahindra wrote in the caption. He mentioned that the quote was by Bob Bitchin.

The post has been concluded with the hashtag #MondayMotivation.

Take a look at the post:

Shared some 11 hours ago, the post has garnered over 1,400 likes and tons of reactions. People loved the message and shared their versions of Monday motivation quotes. “My sis might need this, sending her the screen-shot asap. Thank you,” wrote a Twitter user. “Very true,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on this share?

