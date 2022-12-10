Anand Mahindra shares story of a woman auto driver, netizens call her inspiring

Anand Mahindra, an industrialist, frequently tweets to his fans and followers. He generally posts a lot of motivating and entertaining information that people can't get enough of. This time, Anand Mahindra charmed his audience with an inspiring narrative about a Punjabi woman who drives an auto to make ends meet after her husband passes away.

The Mahindra group chairman shared a tweet where he informed about the woman along with a picture of her. In the caption, he wrote, "Mid-week Inspiration: Paramjit Kaur, our first female Treo customer in Punjab. After losing her husband, she became the sole bread earner. Her E Alfa Mini helps her support her daughters, one of whom is now in college. She showed how to Rise against the odds #SheIsOnTheRise."



This picture was shared a few days back. Since being shared, it has been liked 9000 times and has several likes and comments. Many thought that the woman was inspirational.

One person in the Twittter comments said, "Great! A role model to all women facing the odds. Faith in herself with willpower made her lead a good life. God bless her." A second person said, "True inspiration. This lady has shown all it takes is a determined mind and willpower to stay firm against adversities of life." A third person said, "Truly inspirational. Thanks for bringing this to light, sir."

