Anand Mahindra shares video of fans arriving on tractors to watch Gadar 2

Gadar 2, featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, has been drawing massive crowds to cinemas since its release on August 11. Recently, a viral video from Rajasthan has captured the attention of many, showcasing moviegoers arriving on tractors to watch this film. (Also Read: 'Real life Transformer' leaves Anand Mahindra impressed. Watch)

People arriving on tractors to watch Gadar 2.(Twitter/@Anand Mahindra)

“In Rajasthan: people flocking to see #Gadar2 on Tractors. No prizes for guessing why I’m very pleased to see this,” wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing the video on Twitter. The video shows tractors lining up to enter the parking lot of a theatre. Onlookers can be seen cheering them on. Some are even recording the moment on their phones.

Watch people visiting cinema halls on tractors to watch Gadar 2 below:

Since being shared on August 13, the video has accumulated over 9.4 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has collected close to 19,000 views and a flurry of comments from people.

Here’s how people reacted to this video of people going to theatres on tractors:

“Happy to see this. It’s called real social and financial inclusion. Malls that house cinema screens are not only for people coming in luxurious cars,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Because they use all tractors from Mahindra.”

“Sir, I get goosebumps when I see this,” expressed a third.

A fourth said, “Make Sunny Deol the brand ambassador of your tractors. See the rise in demand.”

About the film Gadar 2

The film Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma, who also produced it alongside Kamal Mukut. In the film, Sunny Deol reprises his iconic character of Tara Singh, while Ameesha Patel returns as Sakeena. Ukarsh Sharma plays Charanjeet, Tara Singh’s son. The plot is set in 1971 and revolves around Tara Singh’s mission to rescue his son from the Pakistani Army.

