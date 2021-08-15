Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anand Mahindra tweets how pandemic taught him the meaning of ‘true freedom’

Anand Mahindra's post prompted people to share varied responses.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 02:55 PM IST
Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share the image.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share an insightful post to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of India. In his post, which has now wowed many, he shared how amid the ongoing pandemic he realised the meaning of ‘true freedom.’

“‘Independence’ means ‘not dependent’ on anyone; not depending on anyone or anything. But the pandemic’s taught us that true freedom comes from working together as a team for everyone’s upliftment. On our 75th Independence Day we can also observe Interdependence Day. Jai Ho!” he tweeted. His post is complete with two images.

Take a look at the post shared by Anand Mahindra:

Since being posted a few hours ago, Anand Mahindra’s post has gathered more than 5,700 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Happy  Independence Day! Let’s celebrate the opportunities to live happy lives and create a bright future for the generations to come!” wrote a Twitter user. “Well said @anandmahindra!! Indeed none in the world ever have imagined the interdependence until pandemic … while it was always there, the situation made us realise its potential. Happy Interdependence day,” shared another. “Yes sir, together as team and by helping each other we can build a better future and good fortune for coming generations,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Anand Mahindra?

