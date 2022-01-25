Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anand Mahindra tweets this after car showroom staff ‘misbehaves’ with farmer

Anand Mahindra shared his response to the farmer-related incident at car showroom while replying to a Twitter post.
Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a response to the farmer-related incident.(MINT_PRINT)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 06:34 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

An incident of a farmer allegedly being humiliated at a Mahindra car showroom in Tumakuru district, about 60 kms from Bengaluru, has drawn criticism from netizens. Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra has now taken to Twitter to share a message regarding the incident.

Extremely active on Twitter, Mahindra posted his tweet while replying to a comment by Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer at Mahindra and Mahindra Limited, addressing the incident.

“The Core Purpose of @MahindraRise is to enable our communities and all stakeholders to Rise. And a key Core Value is to uphold the Dignity of the Individual. Any aberration from this philosophy will be addressed with great urgency,” he tweeted.

Take a look at the posts:

Since being posted a few hours ago, his share has gathered more than 800 likes and counting.

The incident, reportedly took place on Saturday, when Kempe Gowda, a farmer from Ramanpalya went to buy a Bolero pick-up truck from car-maker Mahindra. The car salesperson allegedly laughed at Gowda and his friends.

A video of the incident went viral all over social media and many tagged many netizens Mahindra on Twitter as well.

