Anant Ambani visits Tirumala temple, donates hair as part of centuries-old tradition

Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani visited the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, where he offered prayers, took part in the early morning Suprabhata Seva and underwent the traditional tonsure ritual - donating his hair to Lord Venkateswara.

Anant Ambani visited the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple on Sunday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Anant arrived in Tirumala at around 1 am and later participated in the Suprabhata Seva, the ceremonial ritual that marks the awakening of the presiding deity. After the darshan, temple priests blessed him with Vedic benedictions, while the Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) presented him with a sacred memento and prasadam.

One of the highlights of his visit was the traditional hair donation ceremony. Offering one's hair at Tirumala is a centuries-old practice followed by millions of devotees as an act of surrender, humility and gratitude to Lord Venkateswara. The gesture also drew attention because Anant's long hair had become one of his most recognisable personal features in recent years.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Several videos of him from the temple have surfaced online. In the videos, Anant is seen feeding elephants after the hair donation ceremony. He wore a white Veshti paired with the upper cloth, Angavastram. He also donned a red-and-gold ceremonial shawl. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several videos of him from the temple have surfaced online. In the videos, Anant is seen feeding elephants after the hair donation ceremony. He wore a white Veshti paired with the upper cloth, Angavastram. He also donned a red-and-gold ceremonial shawl. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During his visit, Anant also spent time at the temple goshala. He later visited the Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple in Tirupati before concluding his pilgrimage.

(Also Read: Anant and Radhika Ambani distribute gifts after darshan at Krishnakali Mandir)

Anant Ambani's temple visits

The Reliance executive has frequently visited prominent Hindu temples across the country and has often spoken about his devotion to Lord Krishna and Shrinathji.

Earlier this month, Anant visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala with his father, Mukesh Ambani. Anant's wife, Radhika Merchant, was also present. The couple also visited the Krishna Kali Mandir earlier this year. Ahead of his wedding last year, Anant undertook a padyatra to the Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat, walking long distances as an expression of faith.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The recent visit to Tirumala comes week ahead of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second wedding anniversary. The two got married on July 12, 2024, in Mumbai.