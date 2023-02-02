Ananya Panday bids adieu to January with a cute photo dump, people react

Towards the end of each month, people usually share photos and videos that perfectly sum up their entire month. Now, Ananya Panday, too, jumped on the bandwagon and dropped a slew of pictures. The photos posted by the actor give her fans a sneak peek of how she spent January, which was ‘cute and quick’. She even posted a quote that says, “It’s okay if you can’t handle my authentic self, but I can’t stop for you. I’ve come too far.”

“January was cute but quick,” wrote Ananya Panday while posting a January photo dump on Instagram. The actor shared glimpses of the best moments from the month. It includes her selfies, a picture with her girl gang, a scenic view, gajar ka halwa and a cute puppy.

Since being shared over an hour ago, the post has accumulated more than one lakh likes and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received several comments.

Actor Esha Gupta dropped a comment on Ananya Panday’s post. “Babyyyy you look,” she wrote with a smiling face and heart eyes emoticon. “Awesome,” posted an individual. Another shared, “Cuteeee.” “Last picture though,” wrote a third. The comments section is filled with love-struck emoticons.

