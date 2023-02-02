Viral pic: Guess what made Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along, PM Modi laugh

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along is famous on social media for his wisecracks that bring broad smiles to people’s faces. The minister has yet again caught the attention of netizens after he posted a picture of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. What’s more, he asked people to guess what made them laugh. Expectedly, the tweet gained traction and received a lot of responses.

“Agar guru ka ho sath, to fikar ki kya baat! (If Guru’s company is with you, then what is there to worry about!) It is always a blessing to gain wisdom from our flag bearers. Any guesses why we are laughing?” wrote Temjen Imna Along while sharing a picture on Twitter. The photo tweeted by Temjen Imna Along captures him shaking hands with PM Modi at an event.

Take a look at the picture below:

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has accumulated more than 4.1 lakh views and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also prompted many to guess the reason.

Here’s what people wrote in the comments section:

“Modi ji reads your funny tweets,” posted a Twitter user. Another wrote, “Sir, both of you seem spontaneous and warm-hearted people - so the smile seems natural.. and it’s contagious ..seeing this pic made me smile too.” “Sir, it looks like Guruji is asking you to get married,” joked a third. “There are three people smiling in the image!” remarked a fourth. “Guruji told you to get married soon,” shared a fifth.

