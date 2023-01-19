Andhra family prepares 379 food items to celebrate Makar Sakranti with son-in-law

The festival of Makar Sakranti was celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm around the country. However, one Andhra Pradesh family went over and beyond to mark the day. According to several reports, a couple, named Bheema Rao and Chandraleela, from Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, organised a special Sankranti feast for their newlywed daughter and son-in-law. Wondering how special this feast might have been? Allow us to tell you. The couple created 379 types of food items for the newlyweds!

A video of the feast was shared on Instagram by their son-in-law Muralidhar. The video shows all the food items spread on the table. You can see several types of curries, rice, fruits, and more in the video. The newlyweds are sitting and enjoying the meal. In the post's caption, Muralidhar wrote, "We had a very great west godavari vindu bojanam for our first sankranthi! In lunch, we had 379 items in total like 40 flavoured rices, 20 roti chutneys, 40 curries, 40 fries, 90-100sweets, 70 hot items, juices, drinks, and many more!! We are very lucky and pleasure to have such people around us!"

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared one day ago. Since being uploaded, it has been liked by 5,333 people and has had several comments too. Many people had mixed reactions to the post. Some people thought it was a good way to celebrate, while others thought it was food wastage.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

One person in the Instagram comments section said, "Wow, awesome. Always know east and west Godavari is known for their maryada and sampradayam." A second person wrote, "How lucky!" Some others also reacted using heart emojis.

In contrast to these comments, many were unhappy to see a large feast and questioned if the food was wasted. An Instagrammer wrote, "It is very nice if the parents want to show so much love towards their son-in-law. But at the same time, how much an average person would eat? Millions of people suffer from hunger. Please help them if you can. Don't waste food." Another person wrote, "I am surprised. Is he really going to eat all? Hope the rest food is not wasted."

